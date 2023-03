Anuar Zhangozin resigns as Board Chairman of Center for International Programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Zhangozin is stepping down as the Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Programs (CIP) 'Bolashak,' Kazinform has learnt from his Facebook account.

Zhangozin, a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, joined the CIP as the Chairman on January 24, 2022.