Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Anuar Zhangozin named Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools

    6 March 2023, 11:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anuar Zhangozin has been appointed Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Autonomous Educational Organization. Previously, he was the Chairman of the Board of JSC Center for International Programs, Kazinform reports.

    Anuar Zhangozin is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Pool.

    From 2008 through 2011, he was a Manager, Deputy Director of the Methodological Department at AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

    From 2011 to 2016, he worked as a teacher, then as Director of Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School.

    From 2017 to 2019, he was the Chief of the Astana Municipal Education Affairs Department.

    In January 2022, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of JSC Center for International Programs.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh student wins gold and silver at 2 int’l Math Olympiads
    There are no schools in over 1,300 villages in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh students win big at FIRST TECH CHALLENGE India Championship 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays