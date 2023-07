ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Finance Minister, Anuar Suleimenov has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the State Revenues Committee, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Committee.

Born on May 24, 1986, in Taldykorgan city, Anuar Suleimenov graduated from the Dzholdassbekov Academy of Economics and Law, Turan University.