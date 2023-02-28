Antony Blinken visits Kazakh National University of Arts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the National University of Arts in Astana as part of his visit to the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

As a press release from the U.S. Embassy in Astana reads, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the Kazakh National University of Arts. Rector Aiman Mussakhojayeva welcomed the high guest and thanked him for his interest in music and visit to the University. Antony Blinken was told about the traditional musical instruments which play an important role in the Kazakh culture.

«Enjoyed joining Yerdana Yerzhanuly on his morning show at the National Arts University to learn about Kazakh language, music, and culture, unique to Kazakhstan’s identity. Thanks for the beautiful dombra performance – a reminder of the warm and friendly people I’ve met in country,» he posted via Instagram.

This visit is of special importance since Antony Blinken loves music and plays the guitar, the U.S. Embassy notes.

The Secretary of State has a Spotify account where he shares his favorite pieces of music, including the songs he heard during his foreign trips.