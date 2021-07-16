Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Antonov An-28 plane disappears from radar in Russia’s Tomsk region — source

    16 July 2021, 17:33

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A passenger Antonov An-28 plane has disappeared from radar in Russia’s Tomsk region, an emergency source told TASS.

    «The aircraft disappeared from radar in the Bakcharsky district. Its emergency locator beacon went off. There are 17 people on board, including four children and three crew members,» the source said, TASS reports.

    The aircraft, which belongs to the Siberian Light Aviation airline, was bound from the town of Kedrovy to Tomsk. A Mil Mi-8 helicopter has been sent to search for the plane.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang in S. Korea
    Kazakhstani tourist dies after drowning incident in Thailand
    19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays