Antonov An-28 plane disappears from radar in Russia’s Tomsk region — source

16 July 2021, 17:33
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A passenger Antonov An-28 plane has disappeared from radar in Russia’s Tomsk region, an emergency source told TASS.

«The aircraft disappeared from radar in the Bakcharsky district. Its emergency locator beacon went off. There are 17 people on board, including four children and three crew members,» the source said, TASS reports.

The aircraft, which belongs to the Siberian Light Aviation airline, was bound from the town of Kedrovy to Tomsk. A Mil Mi-8 helicopter has been sent to search for the plane.


