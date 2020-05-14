Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Antique earthenware, old coins discovered in eastern Iran

    14 May 2020, 10:28

    MASHAD. KAZINFORM Commander of the protection unit of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Khorasan Razavi Province said that artefacts and ancient coins were discovered in Neyshabur.

    Colonel Mohammad Ali Modir said police forces have arrested a man for the alleged carrying of historical objects, IRN A reports .

    Neyshabur with over 450 historical works that 115 of them have been registered in list of national works is regarded as one of the most important historical and tourism cities .

    It has been selected by UNESCO as Iranian sustainable city.

    Over 1,600 works, cultural-historical sites and buildings have so far been registered in Khorasan Razavi Province.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League