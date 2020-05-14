Antique earthenware, old coins discovered in eastern Iran

MASHAD. KAZINFORM Commander of the protection unit of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Khorasan Razavi Province said that artefacts and ancient coins were discovered in Neyshabur.

Colonel Mohammad Ali Modir said police forces have arrested a man for the alleged carrying of historical objects, IRN A reports .

Neyshabur with over 450 historical works that 115 of them have been registered in list of national works is regarded as one of the most important historical and tourism cities .

It has been selected by UNESCO as Iranian sustainable city.

Over 1,600 works, cultural-historical sites and buildings have so far been registered in Khorasan Razavi Province.