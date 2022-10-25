Anticipated movies in 2022 to get excited about

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two months are left before 2022 comes to end. Here is everything to know about the upcoming and recent film releases.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» is scheduled to be released on November 10. It is a sequel to «Black Panther» which was released in 2018 and grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, breaking numerous box office records.

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The first sequel received great acclaim and success. In 2020, however, Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original «Black Panther,» died of colon cancer at the age of 43.

Avatar: The Way of Water

«Avatar: The Way of Water» is an upcoming American epic science-fiction film directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. It is the second film in Cameron's Avatar franchise, following «Avatar» (2009).

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, «Avatar: The Way of Water» begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The film's release has been delayed several times. It is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, with the following three sequels to be released, respectively, on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

«Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» is an American murder mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is a sequel to «Knives Out» (2019), Daniel Craig stars as Benoit Blanc, a master detective taking on a new case.

The plot centers around the story of tech billionaire Miles Bron inviting his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. But when someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. Its debut in U.S. cinemas is scheduled for November 23, 2022 (United States). It will also be available on Netflix from December 23, 2022.

The film also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Amsterdam

«Amsterdam» is a comedy thriller film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell.

The story is based on the Business Plot, a 1933 political conspiracy in the US, and follows three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer—who are caught in the mysterious murder of a retired US general. Filmed in Los Angeles from January to March 2021, it is Russell's first film since Joy (2015).

Led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the film’s cast include Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro. It was released in the United States on October 7, 2022, by 20th Century Studios.

Black Adam

«Black Adam» is an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action-adventure. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra.

The film tells the story of Teth Adam In ancient Kahndaq, who was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone. Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Mo Amer, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

«Black Adam» smashed into theaters and IMAX globally beginning October 19, 2022. In Kazakhstan, it premiered on October 20.

Menu

«The Menu» is an American comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod, and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

The plot is about young couple Margot and Tyler who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Slowik, who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art. But his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

«The Menu» premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and is scheduled to be released on November 18, 2022.

Violent Night

«Violent Night» is a coal-dark holiday action-comedy to be released on December 2, 2022, starring Emmy winner John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film is directed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

In theaters from December 21, 2022, for the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of Puss in Boots. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis, the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (voiced by Oscar nominee Salma Hayek).

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster, «The Last Wish» is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift.



