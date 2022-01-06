Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Anti-terrorist operation underway in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 January 2022, 12:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty residents are urged to stay at home amid the ongoing anti-terrorist operation, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV channel.

Official spokesperson of the Almaty police Saltanat Azirbek said Thursday the anti-terrorist operation is underway in the city.

Ms Azirbek urged Almaty residents to avoid the intersection of Masanchi, Karasai batyr, Zhambyl and Baiturssynov streets where the administrative buildings of Almaty police are located.

She also added that last night extremists tried to attack the administrative buildings as well as other premises of Almaty police. Dozens of attackers are eliminated. They are being identified.


Almaty   Kazakhstan   Terrorism   2022 state of emergency  
