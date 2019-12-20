Anti-Terrorist Centre sums up Y2019 results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov chaired a regular meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anti-Terrorist Centre, Kazinform reports.

The meeting summed up the results of the NSC’s activity in 2019.

As a result of the measures taken, 3 attempts of terrorist attacks were suppressed. Criminal activity of 7 radical groups and 34 individual extremists were neutralized.

The participants emphasized successful implementation of the State Programme on Combating Religious Extremism and Terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2018-2022. All the goals set for 2019 were achieved.

In accordance with the Resolution No2396 of the UN Security Council, passenger profiling service is offered at airports.

Organizational mechanisms of terrorism prevention including in among the youth were improved by the regional antiterrorist commissions.

162 people serving sentence for terrorist and extremist crimes were deradicalized.

The rehabilitation of women and children evacuated from terorrism affected areas under Jusan special operation is carried out. More than one third of such women have already completely abandoned their previous beliefs.

In order to protect Kazakhstani society from propaganda of terrorism and extremism, an automated system for monitoring the Internet space was launched. The system allows to identify and subsequently block illegal content hosted on social networks

Security regime at missile and artillery weapon warehouses and storage areas was enhanced.

The meeting ended with the adoption of the protocol decisions. The Anti-Terrorist Center’s Work Plan for 2020 was approved.