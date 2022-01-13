Go to the main site
    Anti-terror operation completed in 12 regions and 2 megacities of Kazakhstan

    13 January 2022, 10:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The anti-terror operation completed in 12 regions and 2 megacities of Kazakhstan. As of today, the situation has stabilized in 14 regions of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh National Security Committee reports.

    The ‘red’ terrorism threat level was lifted in Nur-Sultan, Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.

    The republican counterterrorism operations headquarters announced the completion of the anti-terror operation in the regions. The anti-terrorism operation is underway in the city of Almaty, Almaty and Zhambyl regions. The ‘red’ terrorism threat level remains in place there.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Security Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
