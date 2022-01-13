Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Anti-terror operation completed in 12 regions and 2 megacities of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 January 2022, 10:22
Anti-terror operation completed in 12 regions and 2 megacities of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The anti-terror operation completed in 12 regions and 2 megacities of Kazakhstan. As of today, the situation has stabilized in 14 regions of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh National Security Committee reports.

The ‘red’ terrorism threat level was lifted in Nur-Sultan, Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.

The republican counterterrorism operations headquarters announced the completion of the anti-terror operation in the regions. The anti-terrorism operation is underway in the city of Almaty, Almaty and Zhambyl regions. The ‘red’ terrorism threat level remains in place there.


Almaty   Security   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region