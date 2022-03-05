Go to the main site
    Anti-recessionary measures operational headquarters hold regular meeting

    5 March 2022, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular session of the anti-recessionary measures operational headquarters took place, primeminister.kz reports.

    According to the AIFC Governor, Kairat Kelimbetov, as of today, there are 1,200 registered companies at the AIFC ecosystem. There are no more than 5% of Russian companies. The AIFC reports no outflow of its participants.

    Following the meeting, the National Economy and Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan is charged to further explore the issue of international taxation.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
