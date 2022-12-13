Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh

13 December 2022, 13:47
OSH. KAZINFORM As part of development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz bilateral cooperation in cultural-humanitarian sphere, the Osh State University hosted a presentation of the book Mekenim (Motherland), the anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in the Kazakh language, Kazinform reports.

The event was organized by the Kazakh Consulate in Osh and brought together scholars and students, poets, representatives of local intellectual community and mass media, the press office of the Kazakh MFA says.

The anthology includes more than 170 poems by 20 poets of Kyrgyzstan translated into the Kazakh language by Kazakhstan’s Consul in Osh Mukhtar Karibayev.

According to the diplomat, the aim of publishing the anthology is to familiarize Kazakh readers with the works of modern Kyrgyz poets.

In turn, Rector of the Osh State University Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov said that publication of the antholody became a landmark event in cultural and humanitarian sphere of the two countries. He pointed out that the presentation of the book coincided with another important event – the opening of the Centre of Kazakh Language and Culture at the branch of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Osh. The Kyrgyz professor expressed hope that the book will be useful for the students.


Photo: gov.kz





