Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Anthology of Kazakh Literature in Armenian language presented in Yerevan

    30 November 2019, 12:49

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Yerevan held a presentation of the book The Anthology of the Kazakh Literature published in the Armenian language. The event was dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Under the Rukhani Janghyru programme, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia initiated to compile and publish The Anthology of the Kazakh Literature in the Armenian language. The collection includes literary works of various genres by Kazakhstani writers and poets of the 16th-21st century.

    The book was translated and published under the auspices of the Abeghian Institute of Literature of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences and the Yerevan State University.

    The Anthology includes the works by Abai, Shakarim, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Ilyas Zhanssugurov, Zhambyl Zhabayev and many others, more than 100 works in total.

    Besides, the Armenian community was presented two more books – The Anthology of the Modern Kazakh Poetry and The Anthology of the Modern Kazakh Prose. This two-volume book was published in all the languages of the UN under the Rukhani Zhanghyru programme.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August