Anthology of Kazakh Literature in Armenian language presented in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Yerevan held a presentation of the book The Anthology of the Kazakh Literature published in the Armenian language. The event was dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under the Rukhani Janghyru programme, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia initiated to compile and publish The Anthology of the Kazakh Literature in the Armenian language. The collection includes literary works of various genres by Kazakhstani writers and poets of the 16th-21st century.

The book was translated and published under the auspices of the Abeghian Institute of Literature of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences and the Yerevan State University.

The Anthology includes the works by Abai, Shakarim, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Ilyas Zhanssugurov, Zhambyl Zhabayev and many others, more than 100 works in total.

Besides, the Armenian community was presented two more books – The Anthology of the Modern Kazakh Poetry and The Anthology of the Modern Kazakh Prose. This two-volume book was published in all the languages of the UN under the Rukhani Zhanghyru programme.