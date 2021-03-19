Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
António Guterres congratulates all on the International Day of Nowruz

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 March 2021, 11:33
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, congratulated allon the International Day of Nowruz, the UN Web TV’s official website reads.

«Dear friends,

Each year, Nowruz marks a new beginning.

Last year, the Nowruz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic.

This year, the Nowruz spirit is more vital than ever.

Solidarity between communities and generations is more crucial than ever.

Our promise in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind is more essential than ever.

Today, we can start to see light at the end of the tunnel.

As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Nowruz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature.

I offer my best wishes to everyone marking Nowruz.

May this day advance happiness, health and harmony to all,» a Video Message by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the International Day of Nowruz reads.


Culture   UN  
