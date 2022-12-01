Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
António Guterres and Ban Ki-moon congratulate Tokayev on reelection

1 December 2022, 20:50
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory letters on his reelection as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of State.

In his congratulatory letter, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wished the Kazakh Head of State success and noted that Kazakhstan remains an unshakable and reliable supporter of multilateralism and the UN.

«I look forward to the continuation of close cooperation with You on issues of mutual interest, including through the regional center for preventive diplomacy for Central Asia and the UN Country Group in Kazakhstan. The UN relies on the support and fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by Kazakhstan to jointly counter global challenges, especially in the area of security, sustainable development, promotion of human rights, and gender equality,» reads the letter.

8th UN Secretary-General, Global Green Growth Institute President Ban Ki-moon also congratulated Tokayev on his reelection.

«The role Kazakhstan plays in the region as well as your leadership will enable the Global Green Growth Institute to make a greater contribution to regional sustainable development. I look forward to working jointly with You in order to promote green growth prospects, demonstrate the world community the leadership in climate change, as well as leave to our future generations a clean planet,» wrote Ban Ki-moon.

The Kazakh President also received congratulatory letters from other presidents, PMs, Secretary-Generals, and so on.


