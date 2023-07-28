Go to the main site
    ANSA: Wildfires: 51,386 hectares up in smoke since year's start

    28 July 2023, 21:38

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 51,386 hectares of crops, woodland and other vegetation have gone up in smoke in Italy due to mainly arson-caused wildfires since the start of the year, environmental group Legambiente said Friday on data updates to Thursday July 27, ANSA reports.

    This is the equivalent of over 73,408 soccer pitches, it said.

    In the last three days alone, Legambiente said, no less than 31,078 hectares of vegetation have been consumed by the flames.

    «The last three days' data are shocking,» it said referring to July 25-27, when wildfires swept much of the south and especially Sicily.

    The lion's share of the destruction since the start of the year has been suffered by Sicily with 41,365 hectares of greenery lost, or 80% of the total.

    It is followed by Calabria with 7,390 hectares, Puglia (1.456) and Abruzzo (284 hectares).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

