    ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year

    6 March 2023, 14:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM The number of people to have died in weekend road accidents in Italy has already reached 195 this year, including data from the weekend of New Year's Eve, the ASAPS association of supporters of the nation's highway police said on Sunday.

    The association said 73 of the victims were under 35, ANSA reports.

    The data includes the deaths of two young women aged 17 and 19 who were killed when a car crashed into a tree at Motta di Livenza, in the northern province of Treviso, overnight.

    Two other young people were injured in that accident.

    «What strikes me is that this weekend we have had five accidents with two deaths each, so 10 deaths in five accidents,» said ASAPS President Giordano Biserni.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

