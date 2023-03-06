Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year

6 March 2023, 14:14
ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of people to have died in weekend road accidents in Italy has already reached 195 this year, including data from the weekend of New Year's Eve, the ASAPS association of supporters of the nation's highway police said on Sunday.

The association said 73 of the victims were under 35, ANSA reports.

The data includes the deaths of two young women aged 17 and 19 who were killed when a car crashed into a tree at Motta di Livenza, in the northern province of Treviso, overnight.

Two other young people were injured in that accident.

«What strikes me is that this weekend we have had five accidents with two deaths each, so 10 deaths in five accidents,» said ASAPS President Giordano Biserni.
Related news
Seoul to finance program giving 400-won discount for beverages bought in personal cups
Complete zodiac diagram discovered in Roman-era temple in S. Egypt
Number of working Koreans aged 60 and above more than doubles in 10 years
Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News