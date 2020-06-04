ANSA:Vatican Museums free for doctors and nurses

VATICAN CITY. KAZINFORM The Governorate of the Vatican City said Wednesday that the Vatican Museums will be free for all Italian public and private doctors and nurses for a week as a mark of gratitude for the work they have done during the coronavirus emergency.

They will be also be able to get in free for two weekends at the Ville Pontificie at Castel Gandolfo, the pope's summer home, ANSA reports.

The initiative will be valid at the Vatican Museums from Monday 8 June to Saturday June 13, and at the Pontifical Villas on Saturday-Sunday June 6-7 and the following weekend too.