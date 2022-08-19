19 August 2022 12:40

ANSA: Two killed as bad weather hits Tuscany

ROME. KAZINFORM Two people were killed by falling trees at Lucca and Carrara in Tuscany Thursday as bad weather wreaked havoc in northern Italy causing extensive damage and several other injuries.

The victims were a man at Sorbano del Giudice near Lucca, and a woman in the La Malfa Park at Carrara, ANSA reports.

Another four people were hurt by falling trees at a campsite at Marina di Massa with three being hospitalised in code yellow and the fourth being cut out of a roulotte in code red.

At Camaiore near Lucca, another person was taken to hospital in code yellow after being hit by a falling tree.

At Barga near Lucca a gale ripped off part of a roof which then fell onto a car with people inside, causing unknown injuries.

At Massa Carrara a tornado injured a maintenance worker at a bus depot.

In Florence a man was hit by a flying branch in a market, while at nearby Bottai a tree hit a camper van.

Damage was reported at the market in Marina di Carrara while a violent thunderstorm caused flooding in the coastal Versilia region with its plush resorts, where sun umbrellas and deck chairs were blown away.

In Liguria, a violent sea surge hit the coast between Chiavari and Sestri Levante, on the Genoa-La Spezia train line, driving material and even some beach huts onto the tracks and damaging the electrical power line.

The mayor of Sestri Levante near Genoa said he would request a state of calamity over storm damage and flooding.

Five families were evacuated in the nearby Tigullio area after a tornado hit the area and damaged their homes.

In and around La Spezia, roofs were blown off and tree branches swept down.

Over to the northeast in Ferrara, a crane was blown down and hit a set of villa homes.

Driving rain forced the closure of city parks in Milan.

Further south at Modena, 11 families were evacuated after the roof of an apartment block was blown off.

Forecasters said the storms would continue in the north for another 36 hours, after which fine weather would return.

Italy is currently split in tow with storm fronts roiling across the north and centre and temperatures up to 45 degrees centigrade amid the sixth of Italy's summer heat waves in the south.

Photo: ansa.it











