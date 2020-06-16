ANSA: Travelling resumes in EU, first tourists come to Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM Travel is resuming in Europe. Most of the restrictions on air and land movements between EU and Schengen area countries were lifted on Monday and the reopening process will continue on Tuesday.

Tourists in Italy.

Tourists had already started showing up in Italy on June 3, but now the hope is for a full-blown fresh start, ANSA reports.

Flights.

Hundreds more flights are scheduled at airports and it is now possible to have full passenger loads, with the help of new rules on hand luggage. Rome's Fiumicino airport has around 120 flights, including arrivals and departures, and links to 12 European countries.

Tourists. The first major tourist movements have been reported, especially regarding incoming Germans. Services have also started for Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain and Luxembourg.

Bulgaria, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, Belarus and Croatia complete the picture.

There are forecast to be over 10,000 passengers.

«We'll be back up to 50% of the flights of 2019 by the end of the summer,» forecast the Aeroporti di Roma company.

Milan.

The situation is similar at Milan's Malpensa airport, which has opened Terminal 1 with over 150 flights.

Land Borders.

As for land borders, Austria will reopen the Brenner Pass on Tuesday: a travel warning for Lombardy remains in force though. But some Austrian and German tourists have already started to fill the historic centre of Bolzano and the Brenner highway.

The international Alpine crossing of Piccolo San Bernardo, between France and Italy in Valle d'Aosta, and of Gran San Bernardo, to Switzerland, have reopened to traffic too.

In Piedmont, the French side of Colle del Moncenisio has reopened and Slovenia has removed the physical barriers set up in in recent months at secondary Trieste crossings, although random checks remain.

The mayors of Gorizia and Nova Gorica cut the ribbon at the San Gabriele crossing.

Greece.

In other parts of Europe, Greece has already reopened to several non-European States, including Australia, China and South Korea.

Austria. Other countries have taken a different approach, delaying reopenings by a few more days.

On Tuesday Austria will revoke restrictions on another 31 countries, including Italy.

Spain.

Madrid will not open its borders with other European Union countries until June 21, except for Portugal.