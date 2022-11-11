Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    ANSA to take part in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

    11 November 2022, 20:47

    ROME. KAZINFORM ANSA, Italy's top news agency, has announced that it will take part in the first Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17, 2022.

    The first edition of the event focuses on digital communication and on the importance of collaboration between media outlets from around the world, ANSA reports.

    ANSA CEO Stefano De Alessandri will participate in a debate on the future of the media and digital-communication advances.

    The event, held at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Centre, is being organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

    It is organized by ADNEC in cooperation with WAM.

    ANSA recently signed a partnership agreement with WAM regarding cooperation on the two companies' daily editorial output.

    ANSA's participation at the Global Media Congress will further strengthen relations between the two media groups.

    Photo: ansa.it
    Mass media World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19