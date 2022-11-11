Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ANSA to take part in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

11 November 2022, 20:47
ROME. KAZINFORM ANSA, Italy's top news agency, has announced that it will take part in the first Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17, 2022.

The first edition of the event focuses on digital communication and on the importance of collaboration between media outlets from around the world, ANSA reports.

ANSA CEO Stefano De Alessandri will participate in a debate on the future of the media and digital-communication advances.

The event, held at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Centre, is being organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

It is organized by ADNEC in cooperation with WAM.

ANSA recently signed a partnership agreement with WAM regarding cooperation on the two companies' daily editorial output.

ANSA's participation at the Global Media Congress will further strengthen relations between the two media groups.

Photo: ansa.it


