    ANSA: Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes for middle classes

    17 September 2020, 15:40

    ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Wednesday sent its Recovery Plan guidelines to parliament and said it is ready to report to the Lower House and the Senate to outline it.

    The 38-page document says the government intends to lower taxes for middle classes and families and aims to double Italy's growth rate and bring it in line with the EU average of 1.6% via new investments and jobs programmes, ANSA reports.

    It prioritizes investments in education, health and the digital sphere and also aims to make the Italian economy greener and fairer.

    The approval of projects under the plan will be based on their impact on GDP and cost.


