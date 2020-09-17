Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

ANSA: Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes for middle classes

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 September 2020, 15:40
ANSA: Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes for middle classes

ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Wednesday sent its Recovery Plan guidelines to parliament and said it is ready to report to the Lower House and the Senate to outline it.

The 38-page document says the government intends to lower taxes for middle classes and families and aims to double Italy's growth rate and bring it in line with the EU average of 1.6% via new investments and jobs programmes, ANSA reports.

It prioritizes investments in education, health and the digital sphere and also aims to make the Italian economy greener and fairer.

The approval of projects under the plan will be based on their impact on GDP and cost.


Coronavirus   Economy   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning