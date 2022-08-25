Go to the main site
    ANSA: Poverty risk rising in Italy, 20.1% in 2021

    25 August 2022 11:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM The risk of falling into poverty in Italy is rising and some 20.1% of the population was below the breadline in 2021, according to the latest figures from Eurostat.

    Poverty is defined as having an income 60% lower than the average national disposable income, Eurostat said.

    It rose in Italy from 20% in 2020 to 20.1% last year, the stats agency said, ANSA reports.

    That means 11.84 million people were officially poor in the country.

    The number rises to 14.83 million, or 25.2%, if those at risk of social exclusion are included.

    The percentage of children at risk of poverty was 26.7% in 2021, up from 23.8% in 2020 and the highest since 1995, Eurostat added.

    That means 667,000 children, up from 660,000 in 2020, last year lived in households with income 60% below the average.

    If those at risk of social exclusion are included the percentage rises to 31.6%, from 27% in 2020, Eurostat said.


    Photo: ansa.it




