ANSA: Poverty in Italy at highest level in 15 years - ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM ISTAT said Thursday that the number of people in absolute poverty in Italy reached the highest level in 15 years in 2020, according to preliminary data.

The national statistics agency said the incidence of families in absolute poverty was up from 6.4% in 2019 to 7.7% in 2020, which means over two million households were in absolute poverty, up 335,000.

It said the incidence for individuals rose from 7.7% to 9.4%, meaning 5.6 million people are in absolute poverty, up by over a million in a year, ANSA reports.

The rise registered in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic means the reduction in poverty levels achieved in 2019 has been reversed, ANSA reports.