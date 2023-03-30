Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ANSA: Pope ‘rested well, clinical condition improving’ says Vatican

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 March 2023, 18:45
ANSA: Pope ‘rested well, clinical condition improving’ says Vatican Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Pope Francis «rested well during the night» and his clinical condition is «progressively improving», Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Thursday, ANSA reports.

«This morning after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work,» Bruni continued.

«Before lunch he went to the little chapel in his private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist,» he added.
The Pope is «continuing his planned treatment», Bruni said.
Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday for what were initially claimed to be planned tests, although the Vatican later said he was suffering from a «respiratory infection».
Messages for a speedy recovery have poured in from Italy and around the world, including from US President Joe Biden, who called the Pope a «dear» friend.


