Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    ANSA: No. of Italians in absolute poverty up to 5.6 mn - ISTAT

    16 June 2021, 22:21

    ROME. KAZINFORM ISTAT said Wednesday that more than two million families in Italy were living in conditions of absolute poverty in 2020, 7.7% of the total, up from 6.4% in 2019.

    In terms of individuals, over 5.6 million people were in absolute poverty in Italy last year, 9.4% of the population, up from 7.7% the previous year, the national statistics agency said, ANSA reports.

    ISTAT said absolute poverty was at the highest levels in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, since the start of the statistical series in 2005.

    The number of people in absolute poverty includes 1.3 million minors, 13.5% of Italy's under-18s, an increase of over two percentage points from 11.4% in 2019.

    The agency said 2.6 million households were living in relative poverty, 10.1%, compared to 11.4% in 2019.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Statistics World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UK's national debt surpasses 100% of GDP in 1st since 1961
    Popular
    1 Ancient male mummy unearthed in Peru
    2 L’Italiana in Algeri Staged for the First Time in Kazakhstan
    3 6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions
    4 Brazil unveils first concession for recovery of Atlantic forest
    5 S. Korea, Vietnam aim to double bilateral trade to $150 bln by 2030