Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    ANSA: New COVID-19 cases up 34% in one week - GIMBE

    29 September 2022, 19:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered around 161,000 new COVID-19 cases in the September 21-27 period, an increase of 34% on the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

    It said Italy had registered an average of almost 23,000 new cases a day over the last week.

    The foundation said all of Italy's regions registered increases, from Sicily with a 5.9% rise to Veneto with a 50,9% increase.

    It said COVID admissions to ordinary hospital wards were up by 4.5% in one week.

    But it added that the number of coronavirus sufferers in intensive care dropped by 14.7% and COVID-linked deaths fell by 8.1%.

    The foundation said the incoming centre-right government needed to give «clear recommendations to combat the pandemic».

    «It is urgent that the elderly and fragile are protected with fourth doses (of COVID vaccine) and facemasks are used responsibly in crowded and-or poorly aerated enclosed spaces,» it added.


    Photo: ansa.it

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty