29 September 2022, 19:16

ANSA: New COVID-19 cases up 34% in one week - GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered around 161,000 new COVID-19 cases in the September 21-27 period, an increase of 34% on the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

It said Italy had registered an average of almost 23,000 new cases a day over the last week.

The foundation said all of Italy's regions registered increases, from Sicily with a 5.9% rise to Veneto with a 50,9% increase.

It said COVID admissions to ordinary hospital wards were up by 4.5% in one week.

But it added that the number of coronavirus sufferers in intensive care dropped by 14.7% and COVID-linked deaths fell by 8.1%.

The foundation said the incoming centre-right government needed to give «clear recommendations to combat the pandemic».

«It is urgent that the elderly and fragile are protected with fourth doses (of COVID vaccine) and facemasks are used responsibly in crowded and-or poorly aerated enclosed spaces,» it added.

Photo: ansa.it