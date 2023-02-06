ANSA meets top Kyodo News and Yonhap officials

ROME. KAZINFORM ANSA continued pursuing its strategy of broadening and strengthening its international partnerships this week when the top executives of Italy's leading news wire met their counterparts from Japan's Kyodo News and South Korea's Yonhap agencies in Tokyo and Seoul respectively.

Italy's Ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti and the General Commissioner for Italy's Participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, Elena Sgarbi, took part in the meeting in Tokyo, ANSA reports.

During the meeting spheres of cooperation for communication regarding the Italy pavilion at the Osaka Expo were identified.

The two agencies also discussed reinforcing their existing collaboration and trade projects.

ANSA officials also had meetings with the top brass of newspaper publishers Asahi Shimbun and Nikkei Shimbun in Tokyo.

«The cooperation agreement that we are negotiating with Kyodo News for the promotion of the Italian presence at Expo 2025 Osaka will be an important result for ANSA and for our country in general,» said ANSA CEO Stefano De Alessandri.

Italian Ambassador to South Korea Federico Failla took part in the meetings in Seoul between ANSA and Yonhap.

These talks laid down the foundations for the cooperation between the agencies to be boosted in some areas of common interest.

«The partnerships with Kyodo and Yonhap are both long-standing ones,» said De Alessandri.

«We have cooperated with them for a long time and with great satisfaction.»

«Broadening these partnerships, including in other spheres, is an important achievement as part of our effort to strengthen Italy's presence around the world and in the Far East in particular».

