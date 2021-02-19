Go to the main site
    ANSA: Kidney tumour removed by robot as patient awake, world 1st

    19 February 2021, 09:53

    TURIN. KAZINFORM A kidney tumour has been removed by a robot surgeon while the patient was awake in a world first in Turin, the Molinette Hospital said Wednesday.

    The groundbreaking operation was performed in the Molinette's urology university department, ANSA reports.

    It used the Da Vinci robot system and innovative 3-D image reconstruction technologies, doctors said.

    The malign tumour was removed and the kidney saved, they said.

    Italian hospitals have been at the cutting edge of robotic surgery in recent years.

