    ANSA: Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

    27 September 2020, 13:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy and the United States on Friday signed a declaration of intent for exploration of the moon linked to the Artemis programme.

    The deal was signed in Rome by Cabinet Secretary Riccardo Fraccaro in video link with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, ANSA reports.

    Italy is the first European country to sign a bilateral agreement of this kind with the US.

    «See you on the moon,» said Fraccaro.

    «That would be fantastic,» replied Bridenstine.

    The Artemis programme aims to take humans back to the moon by 2024.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

