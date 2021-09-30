ANSA: Italy to host extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

ROME. KAZINFORM - There will be an extraordinary summit of the G20 on Afghanistan on October 12, Premier Mario Draghi said in Rome Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Draghi has said the summit is needed to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the Asian nation.

Earlier Wednesday the EU launched an anti-terror plan for Afghanistan.

US military officials said Tuesday the Taliban takeover of he country had been much faster than they had anticipated, and said they had recommended keeping some troops on longer.

The upcoming extraordinary Group of 20 summit on Afghanistan will aim to avert a catastrophe in the Asian country after the Taliban swept back to power after a 20-year US-led mission there, Draghi told the United Nations General Assembly last Thursday.

Draghi said the international community must act to avert «a social and civilian catastrophe».

The summit's priorities, he said via videolink, would be humanitarian aid, security and human rights.

The premier reasserted the need for multilateralism in dealing with global challenges including the COVID pandemic, the climate crisis, the economic recovery and the fight against inequality and food insecurity, as well as the resolution of conflicts and the fight against terrorism.

«The last few months have confronted us with problems that we cannot solve on our own,» he stressed.



