ANSA: Italy starts monkeypox vaccinations
10 August 2022 11:22

ANSA: Italy starts monkeypox vaccinations

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has started monkeypox vaccinations with the first jabs being given at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital Monday followed by others in Bologna and the rest of Emilia-Romagna starting Tuesday.

The other two priority regions, Lombardy and Veneto, will begin giving out doses of the vaccine later this week, ANSA reports.

The number of monkeypox cases in Italy rose by 54 Tuesday, to 599.

On July 23 the World Health Organization said monkeypox was a «global health emergency».

The vaccination campaign is not a mass effort like the COVID one but is instead directed at persons at greatest risk of infection such as gays, transgender, bisexuals and other men who h ave sex with men, as well as lab staff with possible exposure to the orthopoxvirus.

The Spallanzani is Italy's premier infectious disease hospital and treated the first COVID-19 patients in early 2020.


