ANSA: Italy’s resident foreign population in decline

16 March 2023, 13:58
ANSA: Italy’s resident foreign population in decline Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - The resident foreign population in Italy decreased by 15.4% in 2021 over 2019, national statistics institute Istat said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The birth rate among foreigners living in Italy dropped by 4.8% over 2020, while deaths rose by 8.6%.

Both figures reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Istat said.
The decrease came in spite of a 27% rise in the number of arrivals between 2020 and 2021 following the relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions.


