    ANSA: Italy's GDP to fall 8.3% this year, rebound 4.6% next says ISTAT

    9 June 2020, 15:38

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italian GDP will fall 8.3% this year and rebound 4.6% next, ISTAT said Monday.

    «The spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and the consequent containment measures decided by the government,» the stats agency said, «have determined an unprecedented shock», ANSA reports.

    ISTAT also said there would be an 8.7% drop in household consumer spending this year and a 12.5% fall in investments.

    On the jobs front, it said unemployment would fall to 9.6% as a consequence of a rise in inactive people.

    ISTAT said around 500,000 people have stopped looking for work.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Economy World News
