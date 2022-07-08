Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    ANSA: Italy’s COVID-19 incidence soars

    8 July 2022, 15:41

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence soared to 1,071 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the July 1-7 period, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), up from an incidence of 763 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

    This Friday's report said that Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has risen significantly too, climbing to 1.40 in the June 15-28 period, up from 1.30 last week.
    An Rt number over 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

    The report said 11 Italian regions had an incidence above 1,000 - Campania (1482.5), Puglia (1320.5), Abruzzo (1291.6), Umbria (1275.8), Lazio (1250.9), Veneto (1184.8), Sicily (1147.5), Marche (1133.2), Sardinia (1125.5), Basilicata (1101.5) and Emilia Romagna (1045.9).
    It said no Italy region could be considered low risk for COVID.
    The report said that the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 sufferers rose to 3.5% on July 7 from 2.6% on June 30.
    The proportion of ordinary hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients, meanwhile, climbed from 10.3% to 13.3%, it said.

    Photo: www.ansa.it

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes