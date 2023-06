ANSA: Italy lost 662,000 jobs between Oct 2019 and Oct 2020

ROME. KAZINFORM Pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday that Italy had 662,000 fewer registered job contracts in October 2020 than in the same month the previous year.

It said the COVID-19 pandemic was a big factor as this had hit the labour market hard, especially with regard to temporary labour contracts, ANSA reports.