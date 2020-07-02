Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

ANSA: Italian firms' turnover to drop 7% in 2020 - BoI

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 July 2020, 12:53
ANSA: Italian firms' turnover to drop 7% in 2020 - BoI

ROME. KAZINFORM The turnover of Italian businesses will drop 7% due to the coronavirus emergency this year, the Bank of Italy said Wednesday.

Turnover will fall 25.8% in the first half of the year to then recover somewhat, the central bank said. In the first half of 2020 the hospitality sector will fall 37.5% in turnover and the clothing, textile, fur and footwear sector will show a 32.2% drop, ANSA reports.

Employment will fall 1.3%, cushioned by a wide pick-up in COVID furlough and lay-off programmes, the BoI said.

GDP is set to to fall between 9% and 13% this year, the Bank of Italy says.


Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning