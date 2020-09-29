Go to the main site
    ANSA: Italian experts find network of lakes on Mars

    29 September 2020, 20:52

    ROME. KAZINFORM A group of Italian scientists have found a system of liquid ponds under the south pole of Mars.

    The complex system has been detected around a bigger lake area that was found in 2018, ANSA reports.

    This underground lake region probably contains salty brines, according to a study published in Nature Astronomy coordinated by Elena Pettinelli and Sebastian Emanuel Lauro of the Roma Tre University and Roberto Orosei of the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) - the same group behind the first discovery.

    The new lakes were found with the Marsis radar that Italian Space Agency ASI provided for the European Space Agency's Mars Express mission.

    The new development could help to rewrite the history of the planet's climate and shed light on the eventual existence of life on it.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

