ANSA: Italian economy to grow 0.6% in 2023 – IMF

31 January 2023, 18:46
ROME. KAZINFORM - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday that it sees Italy's GDP growing by 0.6% this year, after posting growth of 3.9% in 2022, ANSA reports.

The figure for 2023 is 0.8 of a percentage point more than the IMF forecast in October and much higher than the 0.1% growth it predicts Germany will record.
The Fund predicts Italy's GDP will rise by 0.9% in 2024, 0.4 of point less than in its October forecasts.


Photo: ansa.it

