1 March 2022, 21:47
ANSA: Inflation soars to 5.7% in Feb, highest since '95

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's annual inflation rate soared to 5.7% in February, from 4.8% in January and is now at its highest level since November 1995, ISTAT said in a preliminary estimate Tuesday.

The consumer price index was up 0.9% on a monthly basis, the stats agency said.

Energy price inflation was up from 38.6% in January to 45.9% in February, ISTAT said.

Prices in the inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought households goods rose by 4.2% in February, the estimate said, up from 3.2% in January, ANSA reports.


