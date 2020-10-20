Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ANSA: Giro hit by another COVID case as Gaviria tests positive

20 October 2020, 16:11
ROME. KAZINFORM The 2020 Giro d'Italia has been hit again by COVID-19 after it emerged on Tuesday that Fernando Gaviria of the UAE Emirates team and member of the Ag2r. team staff have tested positive.

Gaviria had already had the coronavirus once and had recovered, ANSA.

The 26-year-old Colombian spent four weeks in hospital the first time he had the virus.

The UAE Emirates team said Gaviria has been put into isolation and is «completely asymptomatic».

The world's second-biggest race has lost two of its big names, Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk and Britain's Simon Yates, due to COVID-19.

The rider's respective teams, Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott , pulled out last week..

The three-week race, which was postponed from its usual slot in May because of the pandemic, finishes in Milan next Sunday.


