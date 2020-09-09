Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ANSA: Full-time teaching to continue says Azzolina

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 September 2020, 20:19
ROME. KAZINFORM Full-time teaching will continue when Italian schools reopen on Monday, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Wednesday.

«Full time will continue, enough of alarmism,» she told the House.

«No one wants to stop it, although there will be adaptations and new rules», ANSA reports.

Schools will reopen with social distancing and face masks.

New single-pupil desks will be used.

«We are restarting thanks to the choral effort of the country, thousands of lives have been served thanks to the lockdown. «

More collaboration is needed, and fewer political clashes».

The centre-right opposition has accused Azzolina of not issuing clear guidelines.

Opposition leader Matteo Salvini says the reopening is «still in chaos«.

On the new desks, Azzolina said «we acted with transparency and rigour.

«We asked head teachers to give us solid data on the requirements of each school.

We have not imposed a single type of desk».

Masks and distancing will also feature on school buses and public transport.

There have been fears of understaffing with some teachers already calling in sick.


Coronavirus   Education    World News  
